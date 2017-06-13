Eusebio Di Francesco Named Roma’s New Manager

AS Roma has officially confirmed it has agreed a two-year contract deal with Eusebio Di Francesco, to become their next manager.

Di Francesco left Sassuolo by mutual consent, and will be able to replace the void left by Luciano Spalletti’s exit.

“When we sat down to discuss the ideal candidate for the role of Roma coach, we wanted someone who could come in and get the very best out of our first team players and also help bring through some of the great young talent coming out of our academy,” AS Roma president Jim Pallotta said in a statement.

“Our new sporting director Monchi singled out Eusebio Di Francesco and, with his style of play, we believe he’s the right fit for Roma.”

The 47-year-old Di Francesco is pleased to lead the capital club, where he played from 1997-2001 and won a title as a player.

“I am extremely happy to be able to return to Roma, to coach a club that has always meant a lot to me,” Di Francesco said. “I am grateful to President Pallotta and all the directors for this opportunity.

“I will give everything I have to make sure this team gets the results it deserves.”

The post Eusebio Di Francesco Named Roma’s New Manager appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

