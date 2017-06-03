Pages Navigation Menu

Eva Alordiah confirms Split from Her Fiance

Nigerian rapper Eva Alordiah hass finally confirmed that she is now single, ending her relationship with her fiance, Ceaser. She shared a message on her Instagram page this evening revealing the split happened a day ago and she just want to focus on writing. She wrote: Single Again and not quite sure I was ready for the […]

