Eva Alordiah, fiance Ceaser have officially broken up after 18 months of marriage engagement (See why)

Nigerian rapper Eva Alordiah and fiance, Caesar have officially gone their seperate ways after nearly 18 months of engagement. Eva announced the split on her Instagram page last night with a heartfelt note stating she was the one that ended the relationship. She also asked ladies who may be interested in having her man to go …

