Evan reveals two of his three camps to the police

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Onwuamadike, aka Evans, on Sunday led the police to two of the three camps where he kept his victims on Jakande Estate, Ejigbo, and the New Igando, both in Lagos State. The other one, which could not be visited on Sunday, was reportedly located on Gowon Estate, in the Egbeda area of …

Hello. Add your message here.