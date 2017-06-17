Evangelist Akwesi Ali Baba Remanded In Prison For Accusing And Detaining Three accused witches in Duusi (Photos)
They accused Bayeta Kiimbey, Ateensage Ziyaaba and Sagteg Yamboreya of witchcraft.
The court held that on 6th June 2017, the Evangelist Akwesi Ali Baba accused the complainants of being ‘witches’ and based on that, the accused persons were attacked and threatened with death by some irate persons led by Tarebon.
The accused persons managed to escape and reported the matter to the chief of Gaare, Naab Yamboreya Gbmere.
The chief Naab Yamboreya, kept the accused persons at his palace for safety for three days, before calling on the police to rescue them.
Following the chief’s decision, the four suspects including the one at large unlawfully entered the rooms of the accused persons and destroyed properties in search of supposed witch-pots and other items they believed were used to bewitch people as claimed by the evangelist.
They were later arrested by the police and arraigned.
The state prosecutor, Mr. Gilbert Boateng Addae, prayed the court to remand the suspects into prison custody to enable police complete investigations for their trial.
The presiding judge of the Bolgatanga Magistrate Court, His Worship Osman Abdul-Hakin, granted the request of the prosecutor and remanded the suspects into prison custody.
According to Citi News, they are to appear in court on the 30th of June 2017.
