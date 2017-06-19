Evans leads police to detention camps

• My wife lied she never spent part of my money

Billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike, aka Evans, has led a team of policemen from the Federal Anti-kidnapping Unit to the detention camps he operated for people he abducted.

He took operatives to the locations at the weekend. The separate buildings, located in Igando and Ikotun areas of Lagos, were the hideouts his captives were kept for days, weeks or months while negotiation for ransom were made.

Police say they will provide an update on what was discovered at the buildings in the course of the week. However, more revelations are emerging from the notorious ace kidnapper, who was arrested on June 10 at Magodo Estate in Lagos.

According to him: “I rented the house in 2010 and used it for my detention camp. I have three victims inside the house. I paid for only one year rent. I have just three camps in Lagos where I kept some of the victims I kidnapped and the camps are in Jakande Estate, Igando and Gowon area of the state.

“One of the victims, Udoji, I collected one million dollars from him. The other two victims paid me $300,000 and $250,000. “Whenever I noticed policemen are after me, I will move the victim to a different camp so as to prevent policemen from tracking me. I rented the Jakande house for N750,000 per annum. I also operate several bank accounts, but I used GTB constantly.

“My wife was only lying that she did not spend part of my money. She only wants Nigerians to have sympathy for me because she does not know I was into kidnapping. All I told her was that I am into drug, which she advised me to stop.”

Speaking on his cell experience, he said he is beginning to cope with the situation with inmates.

“The inmates are treating me well now. Even the IRT policemen are friendly to me. They take proper care of me. I can’t blame them if they did not take care of me, because I am the cause of my problem. I am reaping what I sowed.

“If I am given a second chance, I will be the most grateful person on earth and I promise to be an advocate of anti-kidnapping in the country.”

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News and World Healdines – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – National and International News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

