Evans: My camps, drug business, colon cancer, church and Psalm 23

Nigeria’s kidnap kingpin, Chukwumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, on Sunday revealed more about his involvement in the business of drug trafficking which he was involved in before venturing into the crime of abduction people for ransom. Evans spoke to journalists when he took detectives to the buildings he used as camps for detention of his kidnap victims. During the tour of the two camps, Evan spoke on his involvement in drug business, how he operated his detention camps, his family, religion upbringing and life as Nigeria’s most wanted kidnapper.

