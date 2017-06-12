Evans: My exploits as kidnap kingpin
Chukwudi Onuamadike, a.k.a Evans, the multibillionaire most wanted Nigerian kidnapper who was arrested in Lagos on Saturday spoke about his adventure into business of kidnapping and the gains he has made from the vicious business when he was paraded by the Police alongside his gang members.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS.
