Evans: Notorious Kidnap Kingpin Leads Police To Detention Camps, “Where He Kept His Victims”

Notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Onwuamadike, better known as Evans, has taken the police to two of the three camps where he kept his victims in Lagos.

Evans yesterday led the police to his detention camps at Green Street, Jakande Estate, Ejigbo, and the one at 21 Prophet Asaye Close, New Igando, both in Lagos State, while the other one, which could not be visited on Sunday, was reportedly located on Gowon Estate, in the Egbeda area of the state.

On June 10, Evans was arrested in one of his two mansions on Magodo Estate, Lagos.

Six of his gang members – Nwosu Chukwuma, aka Sudo, 42; Suoyo Paul aka Nwana, 42; Felix Chinemerem, 36; Chukwuemeka Bosah, 28; Uchechukwu Amadi and Ogechi Amadi – were also arrested.

Revealing more to the operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team about his over seven years of kidnapping, Evans said:

“I have just three camps in Lagos where I kept some of the victims I kidnapped. “One of them is this house on Jakande Estate; the others are in the New Igando and on Gowon Estate. I paid N750,000 per annum for this flat (Jakande)then. “I don’t come to the camps, I have my boys on the ground and they give me information on a daily basis. “One of the victims I kept here (Jakande) is one Udoji, who I collected $1m from. Another one, Emesbos, paid me $300,000, while one, whose name I can’t remember, paid $250,000. “Whenever the pressure from the police is much, I usually move my victims to another camp.”

The house in New Igando has two different flats, which Evans said he rented for N1m per annum.

He said two victims – Chief Umeh the phamarcist, and Chief Donatus Duru – were held in the house before his arrest.

“We demanded €1m from Duru’s family, but they paid N100m and promised to bring the rest. “When I collected the money, I told my boys to release the man; but they flouted my order. By then, policemen were after me,” he said.

Evans further said that he did not enjoy the money made from kidnapping because he was always on the move to avoid arrest by policemen.

Speaking on his cell experience, he said he is beginning to cope with the situation with inmates.

“The inmates are treating me well now. Even the IRT policemen are friendly to me. They take proper care of me. I can’t blame them if they did not take care of me, because I am the cause of my problem. I am reaping what I sowed. “If I am given a second chance, I will be the most grateful person on earth and I promise to be an advocate of anti-kidnapping in the country.”

The post Evans: Notorious Kidnap Kingpin Leads Police To Detention Camps, "Where He Kept His Victims" appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

