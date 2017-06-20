Evans went to club before arrest, I rushed to Magodo on Okada – Abba Kyari, Police IRT leader

Abba Kyari, an assistant commissioner of police and head of the Intelligence Response Team, has revealed how operatives trailed and placed billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudi Onuamadike aka Evans, under surveillance. Kyari also disclosed that he rode on a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as okada, to enable him move faster to Evans’ Magodo GRA Phase II residence. […]

Evans went to club before arrest, I rushed to Magodo on Okada – Abba Kyari, Police IRT leader

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

