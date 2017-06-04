Pages Navigation Menu

Event planners tasked on global trends

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Event managers have been tasked to meet with global trends by projecting Nigeria’s rich culture in event management.

Speaking at the fourth anniversary celebrations  of June5ive, a leading event  management company, Princess Itunu Oluwa Olugbodi, Chief Executive Officer of the company, said: “ Event planners should emulate us by being more professionally in projecting Nigeria’s rich culture in top notch events that strike the cord in the heart of international observers.”

Princess Itunu Olugbodi

According to Itunu, “In order to be Africa’s best, we constantly look for ways to serve our clientèle better than the previous ones. Our mission is to help brand organisations and individuals achieve superb  and memorable events that are stress-free”.

