Everton Complete £23.5million Signing Of Ajax Midfielder Davy Klaassen

Everton have completed the signing of Davy Klaassen from Ajax.

Klaassen underwent a medical at Finch Farm today and has signed a five year contract.

He will cost Everton £23.5million and is their second signing of the day following the completion of a £30m deal for Jordan Pickford.

Ronald Koeman spoke of his delight of bringing in his fellow countryman Davy Klaassen from Ajax.

Koeman said. “He’s a player who is only 24 but has a lot of experience and is a leader on the pitch. He has already captained Ajax for two seasons and that shows you the type of person he is.

“He is hardworking, likes to press and, of course, will give us more creativity and goals.

“It is another major signing for Everton Football Club and I am really happy we have been able to complete the deal so early in the summer.”

Klaassen served as Ajax captain the past two seasons. He came up through their academy, making his debut in 2011, and went on to score 49 goals in 163 first-team appearances.

“I’ve walked around the training ground and talked with a few people and it feels good,” Klaassen told Everton’s website. “I spoke a few weeks ago with Ronald Koeman about Everton. I wanted to come here and check if this was the right club for me and since I came here I feel so happy. It’s a great club.

“The moment that I spoke with the manager directly I got a good feeling. He’s an honest guy, we talked about the club, about the way he wants to play and that gave me a positive feeling.

“I talked to him about the club and everything we want to achieve and he was really positive. It’s difficult to leave Ajax but I think this is a good step for me now and I’m really looking forward to my time here.”

The post Everton Complete £23.5million Signing Of Ajax Midfielder Davy Klaassen appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

