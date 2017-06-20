Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Every NDC member is back on board for victory in 2020-Koku Anyidoho – Primenewsghana

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Primenewsghana

Every NDC member is back on board for victory in 2020-Koku Anyidoho
Primenewsghana
The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress [NDC], says every party member is back on board to work for electoral victory in 2020. Koku Anyidoho maintains party faithfuls are now rallying to pay much more attention to the ideals of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.