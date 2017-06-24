Eviction notice: Do not panic, DGQ assures Nigerians



The Defence Headquarters has asked Nigerians not to panic over their security wherever they reside in the country, saying it was on top of the nation’s security situation.

But it advised the general public to immediately report any cases of threats to security of lives and property by individuals or group of persons in any part of the country.

In its first reaction to the notice to Igbos to quit the north by October 1 from some Arewa youths two weeks ago, the Defence Headquarters, in a statement released to the media by the Director, Defence Information (DDI), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, asked people to go about their normal lives wherever they are living without fear or intimidation.

According to him, the reassurance of the military came against the backdrop of series of enquiries from some members of the general public following recent threats to the country’s corporate existence.

The statement reads: “There has been so many requests in the recent past, to know from the Military about the safety of Nigerians living in parts of the country, other than their aboriginal habitats.

“As such, it behoves on the Defence Headquarters to reassure the general public that all lives and property in Nigeria are secured and safe at any location they reside.

“Thus, the Armed Forces of Nigeria are constantly on surveillance and in collaboration with other security agencies to curb acts capable of distorting the peace.

“Members of the general public are requested to immediately report suspicious movements and any act that points to creating any situation of insecurity to lives and property to the nearest security agency.

“Other means, such as the Nigerian Army Call Centre, short-code 193 and email: na.callcentre@army.mil.org should be readily utilised.

“The Armed Forces hereby reaffirms its commitment to protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians living in any part of the country.

“Therefore, all should go about their normal life wherever they are living without fear or intimidation.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

