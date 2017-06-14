Evil mum filmed herself having sex with her own three children and posted it on paedo website

A woman has admitted to 26 count charge of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10 and 5, as well as for using a child under the age of 14 to make abusive material The vile mum could face life imprisonment for filming herself sexually and indecently assaulting her three young children […]

The post Evil mum filmed herself having sex with her own three children and posted it on paedo website appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

