Ex-Aviation Minister Chidoka advocates new charter for Nigeria

Immediate past Minister of Aviation and former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Chief Osita Chidoka has stressed the need for a new charter for Nigeria that will inculcate the spirit of nationalism among youths.

Chidoka spoke while delivering a lecture at the ‘Youth Governance Dialogue’, an annual one-day conference organised by the Youth Development Center, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL).

Chidoka, who was the lead speaker at the event, spoke on the topic “Towards a Guiding Political Philosophy for a Democratic Nigeria”. The former Aviation Minister decried what he described as the absence of national philosophy within the polity and emphasized the need for leaders to pass on the right values to successive generations.

“Our national aspirations should inspire the next generation and provide them with the existential meaning of Nigeria; a meaning that transcends geography, natural resources and ethnicity. To grow Nigeria, we must build a society that harnesses human resources, provides equal opportunities and develops capacity for innovation”, he said.

According to Chidoka, the leadership question remains key in the search for answers to Nigeria’s political problems.

“Many have argued that the trouble with Nigeria is leadership and others have asked ‘When is a Nation?’ Some insist that the absence of ideology is at the root of our political crisis. In all the views, the constant is the agreement that there is trouble with Nigeria. The leadership question is key”, he stated.

Chidoka encouraged the youths to take a stand on critical national issues such as fiscal federalism, revenue derivation and sharing, size of government and its role in the economy. “Do not let any political party or aspirant deceive you with promises of building bridges where there is no river. Insist that the existential questions confronting our nation must be answered by those who seek to lead us”, he admonished.

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who chaired the event, said Nigeria was blessed with a highly-talented and skilled youth population. He called on the political class to properly mentor and support the youths with policies that would encourage them to aspire to leadership positions.

The event was attended by dignitaries such as former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Speaker Onofiok Luke.

