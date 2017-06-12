Ex-basketball star Telfair linked with guns and marijuana

Former New York basketball phenomenon Sebastian Telfair was caught early Sunday morning in Brooklyn with a trunk full of contraband.

The 32-year-old was arrested with another man, Jami Thomas, 18, in Bed-Stuy around 2.50am with a bulletproof vest and small arsenal of weapons during a routine traffic stop, police told the New York Post.

Authorities found three pistols, a gas-operated submachine gun, extended magazines, ammunition and the ballistic vest in the vehicle.

Telfair was pulled over driving through the Brooklyn neighborhood in a Ford F-150 pickup truck because the headlights were not turned on.

Just before the incident, the pair drew the offices’ attention parked illegally on a median on Atlantic Avenue near Classon Street.

When first pulled over, police smelled what they believed to be marijuana before spotting a burning joint inside the truck, according to the Post.

Police then asked Telfair and Thomas to step outside the vehicle and put them under arrest before conducting a more thorough search of the car.

After doing so, officers discovered two bags of marijuana and the gun collection, including a SIG MPX Pistol, a Ruger LC9s, and a Springfield Armory XD9 Mod 2 Pistol, reported the Post.

Telfair has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle and a motor vehicle equipment violation, according to police.

Thomas was in the passenger’s seat, and was hit with controlled substance and gun possession-related charges.

Telfair, a Brooklyn native, was once one of the most highly-prized players in the county during his years playing at Lincoln High School.

He chose to skip out on college, instead making a direct leap to the NBA in 2004, reported the Post. He was drafted 13th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, and played for eight different teams during his 12-year career.

The talented point guard eventually fizzled out though, and recently made the leap to China.

