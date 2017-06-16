Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-Boro Boss Backs ‘Spectacular’ Alvaro Morata to Be a Hit Should He Sign for Man Utd – 90min

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


90min

Ex-Boro Boss Backs 'Spectacular' Alvaro Morata to Be a Hit Should He Sign for Man Utd
90min
Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka believes that Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has all the necessary qualities to shine in the Premier League. Having worked with Morata while he was Jose Mourinho's assistant at the Bernabeu Karanka knows all …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.