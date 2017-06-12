Ex-commissioner lauds Gov Lalong’s scorecard

FORMER commissioner for Information and communication in Plateau state Yakubu Dati ,at the weekend said that Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State is clearly approaching the act of governance with a sense of responsibility and the seriousness it deserves. He also said the Governor is fulfilling his electioneering promises. He made this known in a […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

