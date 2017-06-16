Ex-German Chancellor, Helmut Kohl died

Germany’s former chancellor, Helmut Kohl has died at the age of 87. Hide quoted text Kohl, described as the father of German reunification and an architect of European integration, died in his house in Ludwigshafen. Kohl served as Chancellor of Germany from 1982 to 1998 (of West Germany 1982–90 and of the reunited Germany 1990–98) […]

