Ex-German Chancellor, Helmut Kohl died

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Germany’s former chancellor, Helmut Kohl has died at the age of 87. Hide quoted text Kohl, described as the father of German reunification and an architect of European integration, died in his house in Ludwigshafen. Kohl served as Chancellor of Germany from 1982 to 1998 (of West Germany 1982–90 and of the reunited Germany 1990–98) […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

