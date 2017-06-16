Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-Kogi director kidnapped by unknown gunmen

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped former Director of Press in the Kogi State House of Assembly, David Ehimony,this was confirmed by a family member who told newsmen in Lokoja on Thursday that Ehimoni was kidnaped on Ayere-Ikare road on Wednesday. He was said to be going to Ikare, Ondo State, to pick two of his children …

The post Ex-Kogi director kidnapped by unknown gunmen appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.