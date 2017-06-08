Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-MILAD warns against one-party rule in Nigeria

Posted on Jun 8, 2017

Former military administrator of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd) has warned against one-party dictatorship, noting that “only only a viable opposition would ensure the survival of democracy in Nigeria.” Speaking to newsmen in Uyo yesterday, Nkanga, a chieftain of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, frowned at alleged intimidation of the opposition […]

