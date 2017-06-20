Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-militants give bank 15-day ultimatum over frozen N12bn – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ex-militants give bank 15-day ultimatum over frozen N12bn
Vanguard
ABUJA—SOME ex-militants, who invested in the controversial Virtual Currency Scheme, has given a major commercial bank in Nigeria a 15-day ultimatum to release the N12 billion belonging to them and other Nigerians frozen in the bank. Speaking on the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.