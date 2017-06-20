Ex-militants give bank 15-day ultimatum over frozen N12bn

By Oboh Agbonkhese

ABUJA—SOME ex-militants, who invested in the controversial Virtual Currency Scheme, has given a major commercial bank in Nigeria a 15-day ultimatum to release the N12 billion belonging to them and other Nigerians frozen in the bank.

Speaking on the platform of Third Phase Amnesty, the ex-militants in a statement by the National Secretary, Mr. Tam Odogwu, said over 1,000 members invested in the scheme and threatened to mobilise against the bank’s operations in the Niger Delta region if their monies were not unfrozen within 15 days.

Recall that promoter of the scheme, Philemon Gora, had assured the Chairman, House Committee on Public Petition, Mr. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, of paying all the depositors as soon as the account is unfrozen.

In the statement, Odogwu said they had written several letters appealing to the bank to heed the directive of the House of Representatives, but the bank has done nothing about it.

He said: “We, the Niger Delta ex-militants have not been finding life easy due to the unlawful freezing of the N12 billion virtual currency scheme by the bank, in defiance of the Abonta-led House Committee on Public Petitions order to release the money to the promoter of the scheme for him to refund our money.”

“We have been peaceful and patient over the issue despite our predicament and matured way of approaching the matter to get the money back, this bank have remained adamant.

“We have resolved and taken decision: we give the bank 15 days ultimatum to unfreeze the N12 billion they have refused to release. Failure to do so, we are going to mobilise and disrupt all operations of the bank in the Niger Delta region and ensure we get the money back to all investors of the scheme.

“This money belongs to over 60,000 Nigerians, who invested in the scheme, which includes most of our relatives, friends and loved ones. We repeat, all operations of bank in the Niger Delta will be grounded if the management fails to heed our demand.

“The Chairman, House Committee on Public Petition, Mr Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, who summoned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Central Bank of Nigeria, and the bank, when the matter got to them, ordered the bank’s management to open the account. We do not know why the bank is still delaying. We need our money.”

The post Ex-militants give bank 15-day ultimatum over frozen N12bn appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

