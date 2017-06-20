Ex-militants issue ultimatum over their frozen ‘investments’ in Diamond bank

Some ex-militants have issued a 15-day ultimatum over their N12 billion allegedly hooked in Diamond Bank, warning the financial institution to unfreeze monies belonging to them and other Nigerians. National Secretary, Third Phase Amnesty, Tam Odogwu, in a statement said over 1,000 members had invested in a Virtual Currency Scheme. Odogwu explained that the former […]

Ex-militants issue ultimatum over their frozen ‘investments’ in Diamond bank

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

