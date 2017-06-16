Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-militants issue warning to Nigerian government

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Niger Delta ex-militants have warned the Nigerian Government to urgently clear backlog of all unpaid monthly allowances owed them. They also reminded government of housing allowances promised during the disarmament segment of the amnesty programme, saying they were running out of patience. National Chairman, Phase II ex-militants, Stephen Ebisinte, spoke in a chat with newsmen […]

Ex-militants issue warning to Nigerian government

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.