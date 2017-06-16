Ex-militants issue warning to Nigerian government

Niger Delta ex-militants have warned the Nigerian Government to urgently clear backlog of all unpaid monthly allowances owed them. They also reminded government of housing allowances promised during the disarmament segment of the amnesty programme, saying they were running out of patience. National Chairman, Phase II ex-militants, Stephen Ebisinte, spoke in a chat with newsmen […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

