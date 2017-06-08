Ex-militants threaten to resume fresh attacks in Delta

By Emma Amaize and Festus Ahon

WARRI– EX-MILITANTS from the oil producing areas of Delta State, Thursday, threatened to resume attacks on oil facilities in the region, citing alleged discriminating activities and policies of the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, against the Delta Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, and oil communities in general.

The former agitators, operating under the umbrella of a new militant group, New Delta Avengers, NDA, in a statement by the spokesperson, self-styled Cpl. Oleum Belum, said: “We hereby declare ‘Operation Cripple Oil and Gas Production’ by any means available to us.”

It warned: “The Federal Government and oil companies – local and multinationals – operating in Delta state are hereby put on notice that effective from midnight, June 30, this year of upheavals 2017, there should be no more oil and gas operations in Delta state. Those who try our resolve shall be made a canon folder and used to show our determination. All members of the Joint Action Committee are hereby authorized to return to the trenches.”

The post Ex-militants threaten to resume fresh attacks in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

