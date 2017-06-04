Ex-militants to Osinbajo: rescue us from hunger – The Nation Newspaper
Guardian
Ex-militants to Osinbajo: rescue us from hunger
The Nation Newspaper
Niger Delta ex-militant leaders yesterday implored Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to rescue them from hunger by wading into their arrears of unpaid stipends. They argued that paying them the money would help to consolidate the federal government's …
Osinbajo should act fast to sustain relative peace in Niger Delta
