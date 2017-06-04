Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-militants to Osinbajo: rescue us from hunger – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Guardian

Ex-militants to Osinbajo: rescue us from hunger
The Nation Newspaper
Niger Delta ex-militant leaders yesterday implored Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to rescue them from hunger by wading into their arrears of unpaid stipends. They argued that paying them the money would help to consolidate the federal government's …
Osinbajo should act fast to sustain relative peace in Niger DeltaGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.