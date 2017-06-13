Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dennis Rodman is on his way to North Korea. Was he sent by Trump? – Washington Post

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

Dennis Rodman is on his way to North Korea. Was he sent by Trump?
Washington Post
TOKYO — Former Chicago Bulls basketball star Dennis Rodman is traveling to North Korea on Tuesday and hopes to meet Kim Jong Un, according to associates, at a time when President Trump is said to be trying to set up a secret channel to North Korea.
North Korea expecting visit from former NBAer Dennis RodmanDaily Mail
Exclusive: Dennis Rodman heading to North KoreaLocal 10
Ex-NBA player Rodman expected to arrive in North Korea Tuesday – CNNSBS
Fox News –Yahoo7 News –Eagle Radio –CNN
all 89 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.