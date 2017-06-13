Dennis Rodman is on his way to North Korea. Was he sent by Trump? – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Dennis Rodman is on his way to North Korea. Was he sent by Trump?
Washington Post
TOKYO — Former Chicago Bulls basketball star Dennis Rodman is traveling to North Korea on Tuesday and hopes to meet Kim Jong Un, according to associates, at a time when President Trump is said to be trying to set up a secret channel to North Korea.
North Korea expecting visit from former NBAer Dennis Rodman
Exclusive: Dennis Rodman heading to North Korea
Ex-NBA player Rodman expected to arrive in North Korea Tuesday – CNN
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!