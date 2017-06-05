Ex-Newcastle midfielder Tiote dies after collapsing in training

Former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote died on Monday at the age of 30 after collapsing during a training session in China. Tiote made over 150 appearances for Newcastle from 2010 to 2017 before joining second-tier Chinese side Beijing Enterprises in February. Newcastle said on their website that he was training with the club when he collapsed and taken to hospital where he died.

