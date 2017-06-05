Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-Newcastle midfielder Tiote dies after collapsing in training

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote died on Monday at the age of 30 after collapsing during a training session in China. Tiote made over 150 appearances for Newcastle from 2010 to 2017 before joining second-tier Chinese side Beijing Enterprises in February. Newcastle said on their website that he was training with the club when he collapsed and taken to hospital where he died.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.