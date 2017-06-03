Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-Rep, Layi Balogun’s son arraigned over alleged stealing, house breaking in Ibadan

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 25-year-old man, Layi Okikiola Balogun has been arraigned before Magistrate R.A. Richard of Ibadan Magistrate Court sitting in Iyaganku, over alleged house breaking and stealing of N308,000 worth of shoes and 140,000 cash belonging to Mr. Taiwo Adekunle Michael. Layi Okikiola Balogun and his brother who is the landlord of the claimant are children […]

Ex-Rep, Layi Balogun’s son arraigned over alleged stealing, house breaking in Ibadan

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.