Ex-school Principal Commits Suicide in Imo State

A retired school principal in Imo State has reportedly committed suicide following the failure of government to pay his pensions and gratuity. The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Orlu, Most Rev. Bennett Okoro, has announced the death of a retired school principal in Imo State identified as Stephen Nnadi, who reportedly committed suicide. According […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

