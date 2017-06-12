Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-school Principal Commits Suicide in Imo State

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A retired school principal in Imo State has reportedly committed suicide following the failure of government to pay his pensions and gratuity. The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Orlu, Most Rev. Bennett Okoro, has announced the death of a retired school principal in Imo State identified as Stephen Nnadi, who reportedly committed suicide. According […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.