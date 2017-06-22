Ex-Speaker leads one million-man march against Imo govt

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Finishing touches are now being put in place for the proposed one million-man peaceful march against the administration of Chief Rochas Okorocha, for his alleged misrule.

The protagonist of the protest march and former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Kelechi Nwagwu, who made this known to Vanguard, also disclosed that “a letter had long been sent to the Office of the Inspector-General of Police, informing him of our reasons and date of the protest.

“We have a lot to complain about in our dear state. The issues include, but not limited to non-payment of pensions, obnoxious deductions of pensioners stipends, the comatose state of the 27 local government areas of the state”, Chief Nwagwu said.

While saying that “the peaceful protest will go on as planned,” the former speaker also explained that “the action cuts across political lines. No fewer than 63 civil society organisations have since declared interest to fully participate in the protest march. We cannot watch our beloved state decay irretrievably.”

The former speaker raised serious objection to the way the administration eased out the Directors and Deputy Directors in the Ministry of Justice, adding that the senior citizens were dying in instalments.

“What happened to the 27 supposed general hospitals allegedly being built by the administration? Can unfinished empty halls be called hospitals? We need to be told what happened to local government allocations for over six years and why the local councils have remained without elected officials since Governor Rochas Okorocha came on board,” Nwagwu said.

He then threw a challenge to Okorocha to explain what he did with the N26.27 billion handed over to him by his predecessor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, as well as publish all the certificates of occupancy his administration issued for all to see.

“The governor should publish the debt profile of our state, federal allocations and the internally generated revenue collected so far and why he does not obey court orders and judgments,” the former Speaker said.

