‘Ex-Taraba gov awarded unapproved contracts’

By Soni Daniel

Abuja—A prosecution witness, Ibrahim Welye, Wednesday, told a Federal High Court, Abuja, that there were no approvals for contracts awarded by former Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, for the electrification of Kirshinga village in Madagali Local Government Area of the state.

Fintiri, who was brought before Justice A. R. Mohammed on June 30, 2016, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is standing trial alongside his company, Mayim Construction and Properties Limited, on a five-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N2.9 billion.

At the proceeding, Welye, a former Secretary to Adamawa State Government, revealed that the contract which cost about N75 million, had no approval.

“The Ministry of Finance released N75 million to the Ministry of Rural Infrastructure and Community Development for the execution of the project,” he said, noting that “there was no approval for the project.”

Welye had, on May 11, 2015, petitioned EFCC alleging that Fintiri diverted N497 million for the construction of lecture hall for the Faculty of Law, Adamawa State University, Mubi, as he only laid the foundation and never completed the project.

Justice Mohammed adjourned the case to September 19 for continuation of hearing.

