Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex Video Vixen, Venita Akpofure Display Baby Bump (Photos)

Posted on Jun 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ex-video vixen, Actress and Model, Venita Tarka Akpofure, has taken to her Instagram page to show off her baby bump in a new picture. Although, She made an announcement in February, that She and her husband, Terna Tarka, are expecting their second child together. She wrote: “I hardly share pregnancy pics. Because I usually am …

The post Ex Video Vixen, Venita Akpofure Display Baby Bump (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.