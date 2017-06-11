Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Excessive alcohol consumption life-threatening, says expert

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Prof. Ganiyu Arinola of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, says certain lifestyles including excessive consumption of alcohol may damage the human immune system with high risk of susceptibility to infections and life-threatening conditions such as liver cancer or liver diseases. “Excessive alcohol may damage the immune system because alcohol reduces white blood cells (cells of defence system) and destroys essential nutrients like vitamins needed by the white blood cells to function well.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.