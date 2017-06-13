Exchanges Kraken, Coinbase, Gdax and Poloniex Repeatedly Overloaded During Big Price Movements

After testing $3000 USD, bitcoin entered a sharp retracement which saw several major bitcoin exchanges experience significant technical difficulties.

Also Read: Poloniex Suffers Attacks Seeing 600% More Active Traders in 2017

The Problems Experienced by Exchanges May Have Contributed to the Intensity of Yesterday’s Crash

All eyes have been on bitcoin in recent days, as btc ramped up to establish new highs and test the key area of $3000. When the area failed to hold prices began to retrace – triggering a crash of up to approx. 20 percent in just a few hours. Kraken, Coinbase, Gdax, and Poloniex were all reported to be experiencing technical difficulties during the crash – leaving many traders unable to manage or exit their positions.

The problem of cryptocurrency exchanges experiencing technical difficulties has been a persistent theme throughout 2017’s dramatic bull trend. Following a 600% rise in trading activity and several ddos attacks, Poloniex has had numerous issues in recent months. Complaints of slow loading speeds and trade executions, drastic slippage, and errors while attempting to log in during critical periods of high volatility have been widespread. Coinbase, Gdax, and Kraken have garnered criticism from traders too, with reports of users struggling to access their accounts during moments of intense volatility during bitcoin’s recent uptrend being widespread.

The problems experienced by exchanges may have contributed to the intensity of yesterday’s crash. Coinbase, Gdax, Kraken, and Poloniex all experience difficulties during the same period, resulting in a significant number of traders having found themselves locked out of their accounts. The threat of being unable to manage one’s accounts during a period of intense volatility sends emotions running high, prompting many traders to close their positions and cancel open orders to minimize risk exposure in case they are unable to manage their trades. This intensifies aggressive price moves like yesterday’s crash, as traders simultaneously race to exit the markets.

The Difficulties Experienced by Exchanges Have Consistently Posed a Challenge to Bitcoin’s Path Towards Mainstream Adoption

Last night’s problems again highlight the need for new or inexperienced traders to exercise caution when first participating in the bitcoin markets, as getting locked out of one’s account whilst in a heavily leveraged position may incur the risk of liquidation.

The difficulties experienced by exchanges have consistently posed a challenge to bitcoin’s path towards mainstream adoption. The troubles experienced by exchanges have continued to be a major catalyst for unexpected price moves, as evidenced by the hacking of Bitstamp in 2015 that triggered the $166 low of the post-2013 China-bubble sell-off, and the slew of problems experienced by Bitfinex that triggered a major reversal during June 2016.

With bitcoin’s user base showing exponential growth in recent months, issues such as those experienced last night are likely to become more frequent if a serious effort is not made by exchanges to ensure that periods of high volatility do not overload trading engines. An extra impetus should be placed upon industry leaders such as Coinbase to rectify these issues, who have recently sought a $1 billion USD valuation.

What bitcoin exchange do you use and why? Share your thoughts below!

Images courtesy of Shutterstock

Bitcoin is cool, and you know everyone wants in – even the ones who say they don’t. Show the world how cutting-edge you are with a bitcoin T-shirt, hoodie, bag, key-ring, even a Trezor hardware wallet. Shipping all over the world, quality merchandise and, of course, a payment system that makes people say “wow!”.

The post Exchanges Kraken, Coinbase, Gdax and Poloniex Repeatedly Overloaded During Big Price Movements appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

