Exciting New Drama Series! Denrele Edun, Ayo Ayoola & More Star in ‘Everything in Between’ | Watch Official Trailer

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ashionye, Denrele Edun, Ayoola Ayoola, Daniel Effiong and others star in a new drama series Everything In Between, a drama series that explores issues of sacrifice, love, sexuality, and societal pressure. The series tells the stories of three young professionals; Emma Okoye, Dayna Elliot and Demola Ogunjimi, and their struggle to conform to what is considered the norm in […]

