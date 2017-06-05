EXCLUSIVE: Deputy FinMin scored Prasa tenders as agency chair – News24
EXCLUSIVE: Deputy FinMin scored Prasa tenders as agency chair
Johannesburg – Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi and his brother are beneficiaries of companies that secured contracts worth at least R150 million from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and some of its suppliers while Buthelezi …
Deputy Finance Minister, Brother Benefited From Prasa Contracts
Ministers implicated in fresh #GuptaEmails scandals
