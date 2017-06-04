EXCLUSIVE: Drama at SARS over R70m Gupta refund – News24

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 4, 2017


EXCLUSIVE: Drama at SARS over R70m Gupta refund
Johannesburg – The beleaguered Gupta family received much-needed relief this week in the form of a R70 million value-added tax (VAT) refund payment that raised serious eyebrows and concern in the South African Revenue Service (SARS). News24 and …
SARS Employees Left Reeling After A Dodgy Tax Payout Was Made To Gupta's Oakbay InvestmentsHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
Sars split over Guptas' whopping R70 million tax refundThe South African
'Dodgy' R70 million tax refund for the Guptas causes drama at SARS: reportBusinessTech
MyBroadband
all 5 news articles »

