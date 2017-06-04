EXCLUSIVE: Drama at SARS over R70m Gupta refund – News24
Johannesburg – The beleaguered Gupta family received much-needed relief this week in the form of a R70 million value-added tax (VAT) refund payment that raised serious eyebrows and concern in the South African Revenue Service (SARS). News24 and …
