EXCLUSIVE: How Jonathan, ex-Minister helped Senator get N26 billion ports contract without due process

Insiders in Nigeria’s maritime industry describe the contract as phony, saying it might have been concocted to raise funds for PDP campaign in 2015.

The post EXCLUSIVE: How Jonathan, ex-Minister helped Senator get N26 billion ports contract without due process appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

