Exclusive video: Robbery attack at Zenith Bank Owerri that killed one

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A four-man armed robbery gang on February 22, 2017, stormed and attacked a Zenith Bank Owerri branch – Wetheral road Owerri, Imo state capital. An attack that left three police men and five bank customers injured and one of the armed robbers dead. LailasBlog.com just received a CCTV footage from the attack and it will give […]

