Exclusive: Watch Demetrius Shipp Jr. Audition for ‘All Eyez on Me’ in New HBO Special – Complex

Exclusive: Watch Demetrius Shipp Jr. Audition for 'All Eyez on Me' in New HBO Special
Director Benny Boom's long-awaited 2Pac biopic All Eyez on Me finally hits theaters June 16. Ahead of the film's release, HBO will debut a First Look special on the film featuring previously unreleased behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews.
Exclusive: Too $hort, Problem, & Big Boy Discuss Tupac's Legacy in 'All Eyez on Me' RoundtableRap-Up.com
Mika Singh shows his love for Tupac Shakur in his new song '2 Shots'Daily News & Analysis

