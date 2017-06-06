Exclusive: Watch Demetrius Shipp Jr. Audition for ‘All Eyez on Me’ in New HBO Special – Complex
|
Complex
|
Exclusive: Watch Demetrius Shipp Jr. Audition for 'All Eyez on Me' in New HBO Special
Complex
Director Benny Boom's long-awaited 2Pac biopic All Eyez on Me finally hits theaters June 16. Ahead of the film's release, HBO will debut a First Look special on the film featuring previously unreleased behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews.
Exclusive: Too $hort, Problem, & Big Boy Discuss Tupac's Legacy in 'All Eyez on Me' Roundtable
Mika Singh shows his love for Tupac Shakur in his new song '2 Shots'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!