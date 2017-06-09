Executive order: FAAN advises passengers to arrive airports on time – The News
|
The News
|
Executive order: FAAN advises passengers to arrive airports on time
The News
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised passengers to arrive airports on time due to the new screening arrangement which is in compliance with the Federal Government's Executive Order. Mr Saleh Dunoma, Managing Director, FAAN, …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!