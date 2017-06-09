Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Executive order: FAAN removes check tables at Lagos Airport – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Executive order: FAAN removes check tables at Lagos Airport
Daily Trust
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Friday confirmed that physical check tables have been removed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos. This signposts the successful implementation of Acting President Prof.
Compliance To Executive Order: FAAN Advises Passengers To Arrive Airports On TimeNTA News
We may take legal action against FAAN if… – Air PeaceTheNewsGuru
Enugu airport manager disrupts Air Peace flight operationsNigeria Today

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.