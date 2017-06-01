Executive Order: FG tasks MDAs on transparency

The Federal Government on Thursday urged Directors of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the country to promote transparency in their service delivery.

Mrs Habiba Lawal, Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), made the call in Abuja at the workshop for MDAs.

The workshop was on the operationalisation of the Executive Order on promotion of Transparency and Efficiency in the Business Environment in the country.

Lawal, who was represented by Amb. Olakunle Bamgbose, Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs, OSGF, urged the participants to ensure a public service that was devoid of corruption.

She said that they should ensure openness in the conduct of their functions, contracting procedures and publishing contracts in order to achieve the objectives of the Executive Order.

She said that promoting transparency would create an enabling environment for business to thrive and boost economic activities in the country.

She stated that the Executive Order was one of the measures being deployed by the current administration to achieve improved business environment in Nigeria, for accelerated diversification of the economy.

“The operationalisation of the executive order is expected to usher in a new vista in the conduct of government business that will encourage more commitment in the delivery of public services to avoid indiscipline and ineptitude.

“To deliver expected promises of the Change Agenda, the civil service must lead the way as the main organ saddled with the responsibility for efficient implementation of government policies and programmes.

“The executive order seeks to promote vibrant local industry by mandating MDAs to ensure at least 40 per cent local content in all procurement procedures,’’ she said.

Similarly, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, said that the Civil Service was charged with the responsibility of implementing the executive order for effective nation building.

Oyo-Ita, who was represented by Chinyeaka Ohaa, Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office (CSO), Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, added that change was inevitable in achieving a greater nation.

She described civil service as the machinery for implementing government policies and should be committed to the executive order.

“I want to implore you all to demonstrate strong commitment and expertise required to drive this policy of government to a fusion.

“Government is committed to creating transparency in a business environment and to create policies that will motivate investors to invest their funds and boost economy of the country.

“Hope that all companies that have relocated from the country will be convinced to return due to the enabling environment that has been created by this administration.

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, May 18, signed an Executive Order on Transparency and improving the business environment in Nigeria.

The executive order focuses on five main planks namely: Transparency, Default Approvals, Entry Experience of Travelers and Visitors, Port Operations and One Government.

The workshop focused on the Executive Order 1 (EO01) which is Transparency; it states that all MDAs shall publish a complete list of all fees, timelines, conditions and requirements for obtaining licences and approvals.

It also states that Head of MDAs must ensure that list is verified and kept up to date at all times.

Each MDA shall publish list on its premises on its website and if there is a conflict between a published list and an unpublished list, the published list shall prevail.

The deadline for the implementation of the EO01 is June 8, 2017.

The post Executive Order: FG tasks MDAs on transparency appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

