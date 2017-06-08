Executive Order: NPA Begins Implementation, Sacks SON, NAFDAC From Seaports

By YUSUF BABALOLA,

Managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman yesterday named the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); Nigerian Customs Service (NCS); Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); Nigeria Police; Department of State Security (DSS); Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and Port Health as the approved agencies to operate at the nation’s seaports.

This was even as the MD ordered other agencies not mentioned and approved to operate at the seaports to leave with immediate effect. The agencies not mentioned and supposedly ejected out of the seaports include:”Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON); Port Quarantine Services, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

She said: “I want to recognise seven approved agencies of government that operate at the port. In 2011, an approval was granted to streamline activities of government agencies at the port.

For ease of referencing, the approved agencies are Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA); Nigerian Customs Service (NCS); Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); Nigeria Police Force; Department of State Security (DSS); Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and Port Health.

According to her, any other agency of government operating at the port apart from these seven are not required and should know they have to vacate whatever location they are occupying within the port because the current order stipulates they must not operate within the port.

She specifically stated that the agencies ejected from the ports are to come in when their services are required. “The NDLEA is required to come in and provide function as at when required. All agencies that are not mentioned are to vacate the port or anywhere they are operating,’’ she said.

Also speaking, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col . Hameed Ali said the meeting is very important to the operations of the service. According to him, the order, when implemented will reduce clearing time and cost of doing business at the ports. “I want to say we have embarked on a change process that we have never had this before and there is tendency to say it is one of those things.

“It’s going to stay because we believe all of us should be committed to this. The ease of doing business is to reduce time and processes and cost and bring here this afternoon is to underside the seriousness. “I will enjoin all of you to join hands with all of us and to ensure that we implement this to the latter.

