Executive Orders: Defaulting workers must be punished – Trade Minister, Enelamah

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Okechukwu Enelamah, has advised those in charge of implementing the executive order recently signed by Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to carry out their duties diligently, as defaulters would face unpalatable sanctions. He stated this in Abuja in a chat with journalists during the weekend. According to him, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

