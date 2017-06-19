Executive Orders: NAMA challenges airspace managers on strict compliance

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has challenged Airspace Managers across Nigerian Airports to ensure strict and unhindered compliance to the implementation of Federal Government Executive Orders in their domains.

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on May 18, signed three Executive Orders on ease of doing business in the country.

Mr Fola Akinkuotu, the Managing Director of NAMA in the organisation’s weekly publication on Monday, stated that all personnel should set template for excellent service delivery in the nation’s airports.

According to him, they must individually and collectively, in their operational and administrative procedures, resolve to make the executive orders successful.

He noted that “the Orders give us the opportunity to correct our shortcomings, perfect the system and set the template about what excellent service delivery should be.

“As my representatives on the field, Airspace Managers must ensure that staff under their different jurisdictions are conversant with the spirit and letters of the Executive Orders to ensure seamless implementation nationwide”

Akinkuotu noted that the acceleration of approvals and permit processes as contained in the order, would significantly increase revenue, attract investment and boost economic activities in the country.

He added that there would be no room for willful or deliberate negligence of established procedures, adding that defaulters must be ready to face appropriate sanctions.

The NAMA boss, who commended the airspace managers for ensuring safety of air travel, called for synergy within the agency and among agencies within the sector.

According to him, it is only when there is unity of purpose, teamwork, harmony and co-operation at all levels that the agency can realise its cardinal vision.

Akinkuotu also called on them to ensure that navigational aids in their areas of supervision were serviceable, adding that NAMA had plans to replace old ones with modern ones in some strategic airports.

He urged them to explore ways to generate revenue from non-aeronautical sources, decrying the huge debt owed the agency by some state aerodromes in the country.

The post Executive Orders: NAMA challenges airspace managers on strict compliance appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

