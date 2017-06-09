‘Exemplary corporate leadership, key to organisational productivity’

ABA—The Court of Appeal, Owerri Division, has fixed June 15 to hear an appeal, CA/OW/190/ 2016, filed by Sir Friday Nwosu against the July 8, 2016 judgment of the Federal High Court, Owerri which cleared Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of alleged submission of false information and forged tax documents.

A hearing notice signed by the Court of Appeal registry, Owerri Division, sighted by Vanguard, read; “In the Court of Appeal, Owerri Judicial Division, Suit No.FHC/OW/CS/191/2015, Appeal No.CA/OW/190/2016, between Sir Friday Nwanozie Nwosu (Appellant) and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and three others (Respondents).

“Take note that the above mentioned appeal has been fixed for hearing before the Court of Appeal sitting at Port Harcourt road, Owerri, on Thursday 15th day of June, 2017.”

Nwosu, who contested the December 8, 2014 PDP governorship primaries had accused Ikpeazu of submitting false tax information to his party. He urged the court to disqualify Ikpeazu and declare him the lawful PDP candidate in the election.

Dissatisfied with the judgment of the Federal High Court, Owerri, Nwosu had appealed to the Court of Appeal. On December 2, 2016, a five man panel of the Court of Appeal, sitting at Owerri, headed by Justice R.C. Agbo, had declined judgment on the appeal. Based on the decision, Nwosu further appealed to the Supreme Court.

